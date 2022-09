Some schools drop COVID-19 safety measures as kids head back to the classroom As we head into another school year, some parents are concerned over the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions in the classroom. Only about 30% of elementary school-aged kids are fully vaccinated, and experts warn the U.S. could see another fall or winter surge of cases. Dr. Mark Kline, physician-in-chief at Children's Hospital New Orleans, joins CBS News to discuss.