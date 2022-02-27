Ukraine In Turmoil
U.S. electric grid faces Russian and domestic threats
Russian forces have yet to capture a city in Ukraine, U.S. defense official says
Danny Fenster on life inside Myanmar's notorious Insein Prison
Trump wins CPAC 2024 straw poll, DeSantis is second but more than 30 points behind
U.S. ambassador to U.N.: Putin's nuclear order "totally unacceptable"
EU shuts airspace to Russian planes, bans pro-Kremlin media outlets
Clyburn urges "strong bipartisan support" for Ketanji Brown Jackson
The life of a CIA shadow warrior
NYPD detective worked to change system she says let her down
Some Russians speak out against war in Ukraine
As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, some Russians are protesting against the military action. Over 3,000 people have been detained at protests since Thursday. Mary Illyushina reports from Moscow.
