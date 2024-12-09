Some health experts warn against microdosing weight loss drugs The demand for weight loss drugs, like Ozempic and Wegovy, has skyrocketed in the past few years despite the high cost and unpleasant side effects for some people. The New York Times reports some patients are finding a way around both of these concerns by experimenting with microdosing the drugs. Dr. Jeremy Faust, emergency physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, joins CBS News to assess the safety and risks of the practice.