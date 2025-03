Some Dali crew members remain in Baltimore 1 year after bridge collapse One year after the cargo ship Dali struck and destroyed the Francis Scott Key Bridge, 11 of its crew members are still stuck in Baltimore as investigators continue to review the disaster. Some groups in the area are looking after those still waiting to return home. Andrew Middleton, director of Apostleship of the Sea, joins "America Decides" to discuss how his organization is offering the workers a helping hand.