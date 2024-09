Some concerned collapse of U.S. Steel deal will hurt workers President Biden is set to block the nearly $15 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel by Japan's Nippon Steel. Hundreds of U.S. Steel workers have rallied in Pittsburgh in support of the deal, and the CEO has warned if it collapses, the company may leave the city and take thousands of jobs with it. Mayor Chris Kelly of West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, joins to discuss the potential consequences.