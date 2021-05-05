Live

Watch CBSN Live

Social media's role in the 2016 election

Facebook, Twitter and other social media sites played a big role in the 2016 campaign. While Donald Trump's tweets made a splash, did his use of these tools actually tilt things in his favor? BBC correspondent Jamie Bartlett reports.
