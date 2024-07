"So scary": Eyewitness recalls seeing blood splatter on Trump's face "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil reports from the ground in Milwaukee ahead of the 2024 Republican National Convention, saying the tone and tenor have changed after people heard about the shooting at former President Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. An eyewitness at the Trump rally said the shooting was "so scary" and recalled seeing blood splatter across Trump's face.