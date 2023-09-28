Watch CBS News

Sneak peek: The Game Show and the Murder

When Becky Bliefnick was murdered, an answer her husband gave on "Family Feud" years earlier raised eyebrows."48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports Saturday, Sept. 30 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.