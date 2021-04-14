Live

Watch CBSN Live

Sneak peek: Student of Murder

Was the shooting of a Seattle man a random incident of road rage, or was the gunman a self-taught killer intent on finding the perfect moment to kill? "48 Hours"' Peter Van Sant investigates Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.