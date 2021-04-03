Live

Sneak peek: A Vision of Murder

SPECIAL TIME: A Florida mother claims she saw the murder of a friend in a dream. Is she really clairvoyant or is she a killer? "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant investigates Saturday, Jan. 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
