"Smile 2" actors Naomi Scott, Rosemarie DeWitt on tackling complex roles and intense scenes With Halloween season in full swing, "Smile 2" is set to bring more thrills as it follows Skye Riley, a pop star haunted by a deadly curse. Following the success of the original, which earned $200 million worldwide, the sequel explores fame, fear, and survival. The cast and director talk about the emotional and physical challenges of filming.