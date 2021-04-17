Live

Six-year-old takes on the National Spelling Bee

Akash Vukoti has had a talent for spelling words since he was two. Now at six years old, he's ready to take on the big kids. He is by far the youngest contestant at the 2016 National Spelling Bee. Chip Reid reports.
