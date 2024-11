Sisterhood of surfers shows it's never too late to pursue your dream Toyo Yamane-Peluso remembered watching her son taking surf lessons and longing to try it. She posted on social media to see if any other moms wanted to surf with her, which led her to form the "Salt Water Divas" about a decade ago. The sisterhood of surfers, which has about 1,000 members, embraces new challenges and friendships, showing it's never too late to pursue your dreams.