Sister recounts relentless fight to free sibling held captive in Iraq for 903 days Princeton University doctoral student Elizabeth Tsurkov was held hostage in Iraq for 903 days, enduring torture and isolation after being kidnapped by an Iran-backed militia. Her sister Emma fought tirelessly for her release in September 2025, lobbying governments and taking bold actions to raise awareness. Erin Moriarty speaks with Emma as Elizabeth recovers from her captivity and looks ahead to resuming her research.