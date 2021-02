Singer Ani DiFranco on career, new album "Revolutionary Love" It's easy to call Ani DiFranco a folk singer. But the Buffalo, New York, born singer-songwriter has never been constrained by one genre. Her new album "Revolutionary Love," is heavily influenced by jazz. Critics are calling it "searing" and "hopeful." DiFranco sat down with Jeff Glor at New York's legendary Irving Plaza to talk about the album and her career.