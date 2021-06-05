Pride Month
Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
Biden Administration
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
George Floyd's global impact: Black Lives Matter around the world
Texas Dems stalled the GOP's voting law. Here's what was in it
Judge allows Capitol riot defendant "Baked Alaska" to keep vlogging
Facebook bans Trump for at least two years
Why unemployed Americans just got their tax refund
Government report unable to explain source of many UFOs
Fisher-Price recalls sleep products after four infant deaths
95-year-olds who found love in the time of COVID-19 get married
"Drake and Josh" star charged for crimes against a child
CBS Village
Visit CBS Village
New York is ranked top state for LGBTQ+ inclusivity
Lawmaker on nation's first mandate on AAPI history in schools
GLAAD president and CEO discusses Florida's transgender athlete bill
Chasten Buttigieg on being an ally: "Always ask questions"
Biden honors victims of Tulsa Race Massacre
First openly gay attorney general hopeful for a future of greater equality
Meet the TikTok creator highlighting Black book characters
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
"Shrinkflation" hits food and household products
Manufacturers of food and household items are reducing the sizes of their products, but have kept the prices the same. CBS Moneywatch reporter Aimee Picchi joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss what's known as Shrinkflation.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On