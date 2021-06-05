Live

Watch CBSN Live

"Shrinkflation" hits food and household products

Manufacturers of food and household items are reducing the sizes of their products, but have kept the prices the same. CBS Moneywatch reporter Aimee Picchi joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss what's known as Shrinkflation.
