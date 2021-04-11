Live

Shoppers, retailers get psyched for Cyber Monday

Retail stores saw less foot traffic on Black Friday, which may mean they prefer to shop from the comfort of their own homes on Cyber Monday. Retail & Financial Journalist Vera Gibbons joined CBSN to talk about this year's digital doorbusters.
