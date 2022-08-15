Shooting outside Six Flags Great America near Chicago wounds 3: CBS News Flash August 15, 2022 Three people were injured in a shooting outside Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois, near Chicago. A federal trial for R Kelly is set to begin in Chicago. A key witness in the child porn case is expected to testify that she and Kelly had sex on camera when she was 14. And a U.S. congressional delegation is in Taiwan on the heels of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial visit earlier this month.