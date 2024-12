Shell casings and fingerprints link suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO killing to crime scene Shell casings found at the scene where the UnitedHealthcare CEO was killed matched the 3D-printed gun found on the suspect, Luigi Mangione, when he was arrested, according to the NYPD. Police also said the suspect's fingerprints match fingerprints found on a water bottle and wrapper found outside of a Starbucks where surveillance video appears to show he was before the murder.