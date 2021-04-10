Live

Watch CBSN Live

Severe weather hits Texas and Plains states

Another outbreak of dangerous storms plowed across the U.S. Southern Plains. Parts of central and southern Texas were hit with flash floods; and at least two suspected tornadoes touched down. Omar Villafranca reports from Austin, Texas.
