Severe storms slam Missouri; state of emergency declared Violent storms are wreaking havoc in parts of the Midwest, with the worst hitting Missouri overnight. At least five people were killed. The National Weather Service says at least five tornadoes touched down, including one in St. Louis. Tens of thousands remain without power and St. Louis County declared a state of emergency. More severe weather is in the forecast today across the Mississippi Valley and Deep South, threatening tens of millions of Americans.