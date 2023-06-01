Watch CBS News

Several killed in Russian missile assault on Kyiv

A predawn Russian missile strike on Kyiv Thursday left several people dead, including a 9-year-old girl. The attack comes as Ukrainian forces are keeping Russia guessing about their looming counteroffensive. Debora Patta reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.