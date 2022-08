Serena Williams wins first match of likely last tournament: CBS News Flash August 30, 2022 Tennis legend Serena Williams’ swan song at the U.S. Open began with a win over Danka Kovinic in her first singles match. This is likely her last tournament. President Biden will deliver a primetime speech from Philadelphia Thursday on democracy and the nation’s standing in the world. And a new study finds so called zombie ice from Greenland will raise sea levels globally by at least ten inches.