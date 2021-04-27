Live

Watch CBSN Live

Serena Williams reclaims her throne

It was a sister showdown once again between Serena and Venus Williams. With her fiance cheering her on, Serena reclaimed the top spot in the world in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. Meg Oliver has the details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.