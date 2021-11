Sentinels reflect on honor of guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on its 100th anniversary This Veterans Day marks the 100-year anniversary of the first unknown soldier laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery. Back in 1921, President Warren G. Harding delivered a famous speech, eulogizing the unknown soldier who died fighting in World War I. We revisit those words of our 29th president, recited by the sentinels who guard the tomb and hear what service and sacrifice means to them.​