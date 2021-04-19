Live

Watch CBSN Live

Senior Navy official threatens young men with gun

A top Navy official is under investigation after being caught on video threatening a group of young men with a gun. The heated confrontation took place in front of the official's home in Fairfax County, Virginia. David Martin reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.