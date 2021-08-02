Senators set to begin next phase of bipartisan infrastructure bill Senators unveiled the finalized text of a long-awaited bipartisan infrastructure bill after convening for a rare weekend session. Lawmakers are then expected to debate amendments to the roughly $1 trillion package. CBS News' Natalie Brand, political reporter for The Associated Press and CBSN political contributor Zeke Miller, and The Boston Globe's Washington bureau chief Liz Goodwin join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on what needs to happen before the bill can pass, and the latest on Democratic infighting over the failure to extend a moratorium on evictions.