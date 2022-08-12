Watch CBS News

Senator Tim Kaine on "The Takeout" - 8/12/2022

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine joins Major Garrett on "The Takeout." They discuss Kaine's experience with long COVID, his opinion on a potential reelection campaign for President Biden, and the 2022 midterm elections.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.