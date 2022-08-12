CBS News App
Senator Tim Kaine on "The Takeout" - 8/12/2022
Virginia Senator Tim Kaine joins Major Garrett on "The Takeout." They discuss Kaine's experience with long COVID, his opinion on a potential reelection campaign for President Biden, and the 2022 midterm elections.
