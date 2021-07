Local Matters: Senator Maggie Hassan gears up for tough reelection in New Hampshire New Hampshire's Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan is up for reelection next year. She won her seat by just over 1,000 votes in 2016 and is expected to face another tough contest in the 2022 midterms. Dante Scala, a political science professor at the University of New Hampshire, joins Elaine Quijano on CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss that race and more.