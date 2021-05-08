Live

Senate votes to begin debate on GOP tax bill

The Senate voted along party lines Wednesday evening to begin debating the GOP tax bill. Colin Wilhelm from Politico joins CBSN, and says senators could vote on a final version of the bill by the end of this week.
