Senate set to block abortion rights bill in wake of Supreme Court draft majority opinion leak The Senate is likely poised to block the Women's Health Protection Act in a reaction to a Supreme Court draft majority opinion leaked last week. A CBS News poll found that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, it is likely to have no effect on nearly half of Democrats and three-quarters of Republicans heading into the pivotal midterm elections. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports.