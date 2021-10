Senate passes a short-term debt limit extension The U.S. Senate passed a short-term extension of the debt ceiling on Thursday night. The bill allows the nation's borrowing limit to be increased by $480 billion, which the Treasury Department says will be enough to cover the country's debt obligations until December 3. CBS News political contributor and Washington Post White House reporter Sean Sullivan joins CBSN anchor Lana Zak to discuss what's next for this bill and what hurdles Congress needs to overcome to reach a long-term agreement.