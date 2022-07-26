CBS News App
Senate looks to hold vote on CHIPS Act
There is bipartisan support to push through funding to help domestic semiconductor manufacturing. Yahoo Finance senior columnist Rick Newman joins "CBS News Mornings" with more details on what the CHIPS Act includes.
