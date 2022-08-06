CBS News App
Indiana lawmakers approve abortion ban
Barr says grand jury seems to be focusing on Trump and his inner circle
Mother of Archie Battersbee says hospital to end care
Hundreds of people may have polio virus, New York Health Department says
Alex Jones must pay $45.2 million in punitive damages, jury decides
Russia "ready to discuss" prisoner swap now that Brittney Griner sentenced
3 dead, 1 in critical condition after lightning strike near White House
Flash flooding leaves hundreds stranded in Death Valley National Park
Elon Musk says he lives in a $45,000 house: "It's very small"
Senate irons out spending bill for Saturday vote
The Senate will meet in a rare weekend session to vote on a number of issues including President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which stands to be a key piece of the Biden administration. Natalie Brand is on Capitol Hill with the latest.
