Impact of the 2022 midterm election on the Senate Thirty-five Senate seats are up for grabs in the 2022 midterms, and with the Senate currently split 50-50, the November election is crucial for control of the chamber. CBS News Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and CBS News political reporter Adam Brewster join "Red and Blue" to break down the upcoming primaries and how both parties are gearing up to try and take control of the Senate.