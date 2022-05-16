Watch CBS News

Senate expected to vote on $40 billion Ukraine aid package after Rand Paul stalled bill

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he expects the Senate will approve a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine on Wednesday. He made the comments after leading a delegation of Republicans to Kyiv over the weekend to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. CBS News Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns discussed what happened during the visit and the hang-ups some GOP members have with the aid package.
