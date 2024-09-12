Senate expected to hold Steward Health CEO Dr. Ralph de la Torre in contempt For nearly two years, the CBS News investigative unit has documented how private equity and other investor groups have siphoned hundreds of millions of dollars from community hospitals with devastating consequences. The CEO of one of those hospital companies, Steward Health Care, has been subpoenaed to testify Thursday on Capitol Hill. However, the attorney for Dr. Ralph de la Torre requested a postponement and says he will not be showing up. Senators could hold him in contempt.