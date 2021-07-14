Senate Democrats reach $3.5 trillion infrastructure agreement headed for budget reconciliation Senate Democrats say they have agreed on a $3.5 trillion infrastructure plan which they aim to pass through budget reconciliation, meaning no GOP votes are needed if all Democrats are onboard. The mammoth bill would include most of President Biden's original proposals on climate, health care and child care – but could imperil the narrower bipartisan infrastructure deal. CBS News correspondent Laura Podesta reports on the latest on "CBSN AM," and CBS News political reporter Grace Segers joins with analysis.