Senate strikes bipartisan funding deal, but government shutdown still likely The Senate struck a deal Tuesday night on a plan to keep the government open through mid-November that includes funding for Ukraine as well as wildfire and flooding disaster relief. It appears to have major bipartisan support in the Senate, but over in the House, some conservatives threaten to overthrow Speaker Kevin McCarthy if he doesn't bend to their demands to cut spending and take out Ukraine war funding from the deal. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes has more.