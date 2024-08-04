Sen. Tom Cotton calls for press scrutiny of Harris Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton called for press scrutiny of presumptive nominee Kamala Harris, who will receive the Democratic nomination two weeks after she became a presidential candidate. "Kamala Harris has only been the nominee for two weeks and hasn't answered a single question," he told Ed O'Keefe on "Face the Nation," Sunday. He added that Harris should be held "to the same standard that every other nominee who earned their nomination has been held to — over a year of town hall meetings, VFW gatherings and debates. "She can't dodge the press for another 13 weeks," he said.