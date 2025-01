Sen. Duckworth says Hegseth's hearing "confirmed that he is not qualified" for defense secretary Democratic Senators criticized President-elect Donald Trump's pick for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, during his confirmation hearing on Tuesday. Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, an Iraq War veteran and Purple Heart recipient, was one of the critics, telling Hegseth he is not qualified to be the defense secretary. She joins "The Daily Report" to discuss.