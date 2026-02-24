Sen. Slotkin criticizes Trump over affordability and questions goals with Iran Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan spoke to "CBS Mornings" ahead of President Trump's first State of the Union address of his second term. The Democratic senator criticized Mr. Trump on the economy and affordability, saying he isn't focusing on issues that impact average Americans. She also questioned the administration's strategic objective in Iran and said the "Gang of Eight" will be briefed by Secretary Rubio as early as Tuesday.