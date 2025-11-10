Sen. Shaheen blames GOP on health care, addresses shutdown vote: "Live to fight another day" Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, one of the Democrats who joined Republicans to advance a funding measure to potentially end the government shutdown, joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss the vote that has divided her party. Shaheen placed blame on President Trump and Republicans regarding health care costs, which has been at the center of the shutdown and said "we're going to live to fight another day" as the new agreement would guarantee a vote on extending Affordable Care Act subsidies.