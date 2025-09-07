Sen. Roger Marshall says Trump chose RFK to be a "disruptor" over health agencies Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas, who was a doctor before being elected to the U.S. Senate, joined "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" to discuss recent changes to vaccine policies in the U.S. and how Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., has impacted the CDC since his appointment. Kennedy faced scrutiny from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle in a Senate hearing on Thursday for his changes to the CDC.