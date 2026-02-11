Sen. Rand Paul says "there's a loss of public trust" in ICE amid scrutiny over crackdowns Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky talks with "CBS Mornings" about the brief El Paso airspace closure and immigration crackdowns in U.S. cities, adding "I think there's a loss of public trust" in ICE" following the deadly shootings in Minneapolis. On Thursday, top officials from three federal immigration agencies will testify before a Senate committee. (Update: The FAA lifted the closure at El Paso Airport hours after it said it was halting all flights in and out of the airport for 10 days)