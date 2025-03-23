Sen. Rand Paul says he thinks Supreme Court will uphold the Alien Enemies Act for deportations Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that amid the "huge legal challenges" for the Trump administration's deportation of Venezuelans, he believes ultimately that the Supreme Court will uphold the Alien Enemies Act for deportations. But he said he thinks "there is going to be some process afforded by the courts for representation before you're deported in most cases," although he said he "doesn't know" how that fits in with the Alien Enemies Act.