Sen. Mark Warner says intel community "terrified of showing" information to Bill Pulte Sen. Mark Warner, the lead Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, told "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that "heads of our intelligence community" have told him that they are "terrified of showing" information to Bill Pulte, who President Trump named as acting Director of National Intelligence when Tulsi Gabbard leaves the post. Democrats are holding up the reauthorization of a key spy power to keep Pulte from taking over in protest of the move to make Pulte the temporary intelligence chief.