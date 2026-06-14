Sen. Mark Kelly says "of course we have a munitions issue" despite Hegseth denial Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, who has sparred with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after Hegseth's testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee, told "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that "of course we have a munitions issue" amid the Iran war, adding that it's "widely understood that when you attack over 10,000 targets from the air with cruise missiles and ballistic missiles and bombs from airplanes, you are using a lot of munitions, and we do not have an endless supply of these things."