Watch CBS News

Sen. Maria Cantwell says investigating Texas flood warnings is a "national responsibility"

In the wake of Texas flash floods that killed at least 129 people, Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that, "We, as a nation, should not be second to Europe or anybody in being weather-ready." "We should be the smartest government in the world using technology, analyzing the data and putting a forecast system in place that gives people that kind of system," Cantwell said.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.