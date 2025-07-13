Sen. Maria Cantwell says investigating Texas flood warnings is a "national responsibility" In the wake of Texas flash floods that killed at least 129 people, Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that, "We, as a nation, should not be second to Europe or anybody in being weather-ready." "We should be the smartest government in the world using technology, analyzing the data and putting a forecast system in place that gives people that kind of system," Cantwell said.