Sen. Lindsey Graham says land strikes in Venezuela are a "real possibility" As the U.S. has conducted air strikes on Venezuelan boats the Trump administration has accused of carrying drugs and cartel members, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham told "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that land strikes in Venezuela are a "real possibility," adding that "President Trump told me yesterday that he plans to brief members of Congress when he gets back from Asia about future potential military operations against Venezuela and Colombia."